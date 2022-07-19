ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

West Virginia high school students creating furniture for new court

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfhbZ_0gkFDpkW00

PTL Pupdate: July 15, 2022 03:19

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) — Three shop students and their teacher from a West Virginia high school are working this summer to build furniture for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals courtrooms.

Herbert Hoover High School in Clendenin won the bid to produce benches, podiums and tabletops for the main courtroom in Charleston and five satellite courtrooms.

The satellite courtrooms in Grant, Lewis, Morgan, Raleigh and Wetzel counties will allow parties to virtually argue cases.

The court was created last year to hear appeals of civil judgments from circuit courts.

The main bench is being made of walnut and will seat up to five judges, while the satellite benches are made of cherry and can be linked to the main courtroom, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

Some members of the Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals visited the shop this month to discuss details.

The students — Kole Johnson, Josh Stuart and Lane Ramsey — are working on the project during the summer and being paid $15 an hour, the release said.

"You guys wanted them to do the work and they are," Hoover shop teacher Tim Meyer told the court officials. "They could set up a cabinet shop and make a living at this."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

P-EBT benefits to provide $391 to students across West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Another round of West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations will be distributed next month, state officials announced this week. In 2020, the American Rescue Plan helped provide free meals to students in the public school system in 43...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Clendenin, WV
Government
City
Clendenin, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Suit Against Unlicensed Raleigh County Plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit alleging an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor defrauded at least seven consumers of more than $5,700 in payments for plumbing projects the defendant would never finish. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales, who pretended to be a plumbing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

More than 3 dozen defendants indicted by Kanawha County grand jury

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday. Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge. Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

5 Properties- 456 Ares total. Harrison, Kanawha, Ritchie, Calhoun Counties WV. See WWW.Kaufmanauctionswv.com for more details.

456 +/- Acres Total, 5 Properties, 122 Acres, 33 Acres Harrison County, 280 Acres Kanawha County, Building & 2 Acres Ritchie County,. Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Antique Collector.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect in Jackson County beating case has died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged with severely beating his sister two years ago has died. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed Friday Daniel Palmer died Thursday evening at a Charleston area hospital. He was sent to the hospital on Tuesday for an unknown ailment just days after his arrest for the 2020 attack on his sister at her Cottageville home.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Furniture#Ptl Pupdate
WSAZ

Unlicensed plumber targeted in suit filed by WV Attorney General

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An unlicensed plumbing contractor has been accused of defrauding at least seven people of more than $5,700 in unfinished plumbing projects, according to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. The lawsuit targets Jerry Smales who operates Mountaineer Plumbing and Beckley Plumbing from a UPS store...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man pleads guilty to possessing active pipe bomb

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Joseph David Bailey, 51, of Roane County pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device after a pipe bomb was found at his residence. According to newsandsentinel, on December 24, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence where they found a completed pipe bomb and five unfinished […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Lesser-known facts about Coffindaffer's roadside crosses

SUTTON, W.Va.—One night in 1984, the Reverend Bernard Coffindaffer had an epiphany. God called him, he explained afterward, to erect sets of three crosses across the land to recall Christ's crucifixion at Calvary. He would raise them wherever he could and start nearby—in the foothills west of the Allegheny Mountains in central West Virginia.
SUTTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WVNS

Beckley building recognized as historic landmark

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker. The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.  Things were different back then. Most of the crimes […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Witness: Union Carbide Landfill Leaking Toxics ‘As We Speak'

Union Carbide’s Filmont landfill in South Charleston is discharging 17,000 gallons a day of water that includes multiple hazardous pollutants. That’s what Marshall University Professor Scott Simonton told the U.S. District Court in Charleston on Wednesday. The discharge is polluting Davis Creek, a tributary of the Kanawha River,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

A business man has won a lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man won a lawsuit against the city of Parkersburg and five city officials on Tuesday July 11th, 2022. According to court documents, on February 26, 2021… Ari Gold claims that seven city officials entered and searched his property without a warrant. Gold sued...
PARKERSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Accused man dies in custody after sister awakened from coma

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died less than a week after his arrest, authorities said Friday.Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.The statement didn't indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Logistical issues’ reason for Kanawha County deputies not being featured on premiere of law enforcement reality show

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated for clarity. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be on the premiere, but they will let everyone know when they plan to be on the show. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to, “last minute logistical issues,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy