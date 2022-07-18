ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump, Pence to host dueling campaign events in Arizona governor’s race

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- In a dramatic midterm split-screen, former President Donald Trump and his former Vice President Mike Pence will hold dueling campaign events this weekend in Arizona as Trump seeks revenge in the battleground he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden, a state that served as ground zero to perpetuate his...

OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Parties put money into Miami-Dade Senate race

TALLAHASSEE - State Republican and Democratic leaders are plowing money into a race for a Miami-Dade County Senate seat. The race in District 36 pits incumbent Republican Ileana Garcia against Democrat Raquel Pacheco. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is headed by incoming Senate president Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, made nearly $177,000 in in-kind contributions to Garcia's campaign from mid-March through July 15, paying for expenses such as staff members and polling, according to a state Division of Elections database. Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is headed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, had made $28,330 in in-kind contributions to Pacheco's campaign since she entered the race in June.
