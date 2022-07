Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are set to square off in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.Diaz has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC, failing to agree on an opponent for the final fight of his current deal and unable to secure a release by the company. However, that dispute looks to have come to an end, with the American having verbally agreed to a bout against Chimaev.UFC CBO Hunter Campbell told ESPN on Tuesday that the welterweights will clash in the main event of UFC 279, which is expected to take place...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO