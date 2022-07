RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department will be conducting training on Thursday at the Red Bluff High School Campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red Bluff Police would like to inform people who live in that area that there may be some increased police and civilian traffic. The increased traffic will only be due to the training.

