UTPB offering orientation to students

Those attending UTPB’s orientation Monday pose for a photo in the Cooper Lecture Hall in the Science and Technology Building on campus. Sessions have had between 120-150 students. Orientation continues today. (Ruth Campbell | Odessa American)

University of Texas Permian Basin hosted a two-day orientation starting Monday that featured more than 100 students.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Leadership Becky Spurlock said they are winding down the events.

“Our last two-day session is next week and we then we often will host a one day catch-up orientation right before school starts for anybody who decides to come to UTPB and couldn’t make it to summer orientation,” Spurlock said.

Most sessions have between 120 and 150 students.

“We’ve had great turnout,” she said.

Asked if the Falcon Free scholarship has made an impact, Spurlock said it’s sometimes hard to tell.

“… But we do see our enrollment numbers are trending positive and we’re very excited about that. We haven’t had a two-day orientation in a couple of years because of COVID. We have an overnight, so I think that’s a really exciting experience for a lot of students to be able to do that again, so it’s been great,” Spurlock added.

Students check in at the Residence Dining Hall, come to the Science and Technology Building and check out today (Tuesday). Spurlock said there are all kinds of activities in between for students and parents.

Advising, financing your education, a resource and organization fair, games, a Q&A panel, first generation welcome are just some of the features.

“… Orientation is about getting them connected to UTPB; getting them excited, and of course, a core feature of orientation is that they register for their classes …,” Spurlock said.

There are a significant number of people participating from the Permian Basin, she added. But there are people from all over the country, too.

In addition to the in-person orientation, there is also an online version, “because we have many students who participate and connect with UTPB fully online …,” Spurlock said.

Olivia Luna and her daughter Alyssa Sanchez are going for their bachelor’s degrees together.

Luna said it wasn’t really a decision to embark on their journey together. Sanchez was already planning to graduate from high school this year.

“And I just decided, hey, why not? I can always go back,” Luna said.

She added that it was a big decision to attend UTPB. She is a secretary in the Career and Technical Education department at Ector County ISD who plans to study business management.

“I work for ECISD, so I really want to move up with ECISD and get higher than where I am now, so I think getting my degree is going to help me do that,” Luna said.

Sanchez graduated from Odessa High School and plans to study accounting.

The pair went on a tour of the campus together about a month ago.

Sanchez said she mainly decided on UTPB because of Falcon Free.

Luna agreed.

“… College is expensive and with both of us coming at the same time, that that really will help us,” Luna said.

Sanchez said being on campus has been pretty good so far, but she does have to learn her way around.

Luna said this will be her first time at college and she’s kind of nervous.

“… I’m a freshman just like she is,” she said.

Luna said she graduated from Permian High School in 1999.

“So … it’s been a long time since I’ve been out of school,” Luna said.

Jason Garcia and Elijah Velarde, both Crane High School graduates, attended orientation with Brandy Garcia, Jason’s mom and Elijah’s aunt.

Jason Garcia said UTPB isn’t too far from home and it’s an area that’s familiar to him.

Velarde said he visited campus during the year.

“The campus was something I liked, so this is my choice,” Velarde said.

Jason Garcia said the campus and the people they have met appealed to him.

They both said they are a little nervous to start a new life in college. Jason Garcia said meeting new people is something he’s looking forward to.

Brandy Garcia said if her son decides to move out, that will make her nervous.

“It’s just a big change,” Brandy Garcia said.

She added that she’s very proud of both young men for going to college.

“I think it’s something that’s really going to be a benefit for them in the future,” Brandy Garcia said.

President Sandra Woodley welcomed the students and said they are about to invest more than $100 million in a campus transformation.

“But also the Mesa building, our oldest academic building, will be completely renovated over the next three years,” Woodley said.

This is thanks to the state, the UT System and lots of donor dollars. Woodley said there will be a two-ton stainless steel falcon stationed on the quad named Fiona.

“… She’s here; she’s on site; she’s in her crate, and she’s ready to get to her court,” Woodley said.

She also pointed out other features that will beautify the campus.

The signage in and around the university will also be updated.

“… When you come here, you’ll have the opportunity to see it all happen right before your eyes. So again, thank you for choosing the University of Texas Permian Basin. I do want to say that we are dedicated to the quality academic experience that you have here. When you leave here, you will have a University of Texas education that will take you on your journey for the rest of your life; a lot to be proud of academically, but we also care that you have fun while you’re here now. Not too much fun. We just want the appropriate amount of fun for you to have. There are many organizations that you’ll learn about today that you can get involved in. You can start your own organization. We have 16 intercollegiate sports, as well. Athletics is big on our campus and lots of opportunities to plug in there,” Woodley said.

She added that they wouldn’t get much of a library tour because it is being completely renovated. It will have beautiful study spaces and an eSports arena and innovation and incubator projects for students to get invovled with.

Spurlock said her job is to make the campus work for the students.

“… I’ve worked at seven different college campuses over the last 30 years. … I’ve been on a college campus since … (the) fall of 1990 when I went to college. I’m from a small town in Texas; the first in my family to go to school. I didn’t have support to go to college, and I ended up in a place quite like UTPB, and thank goodness because the people there really saw that I needed extra help and it was a place that offered extra help for students like me, so I love working here now at the same kind of institution,” Spurlock said.

“I’ve worked with thousands of college students over the last 30 years at all different kinds of institutions. That’s given me a unique view on what works in college and what doesn’t work in college …,” she said.

She added that she has one piece of advice for students: Don’t suffer in silence.

“… You’ve chosen to come to a campus that’s small; a campus where people are going to know your name; where we’re going to see each other in the quad and say hello. You’re going to get to know your professors, your advisors, the staff that work here. Those of you that eat in the cafeteria, you’re going to be on a first-name basis with the ladies that work up front,” Spurlock said.

“This is the place where you’re not going to hide. You’ve chosen to come to a place like this, so let us help. There will be bumps in the road. There will be times that things do not go as you thought they would …,” she added.

She noted that the university has many resources to offer students.

“… Don’t sit on a problem until it gets bigger. If something isn’t going the way you think it should, tell somebody. You can always find me. My hair’s always some shade of pink. You don’t even have to remember my name. You’re just like there’s the middle-aged pink haired lady. I see her I’m going to get her. I will always help you. …,” Spurlock said.

Other officials and students also are available.

She added that “little issues” are often enough to keep students from continuing their education.

“… It’s not the big bumps in the road. It’s little bumps in the road. Those those bumps feel big to you, but they are small to us. They’re solvable, so you’re not going suffer in silence. You’re going tell somebody you need help,” Spurlock said.