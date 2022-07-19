ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Order in the Court?’ series looks at Supreme Court and its recent rulings

By Odessa American
Odessa College will host the first conversation in the series “Order in the Court” at noon July 29 in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

This educational conversation series is meant to provide unbiased information to the public about the Supreme Court and their recent rulings, a news release said. This month’s topics will be the history of the Court and the ramifications of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson.

This free event will be open to the public. To attend on campus, RSVP to tinyurl.com/e828emd3.

Or tune in online at https://www.facebook.com/odessacollege.

Space is limited. A box lunch will be provided for those who register to attend in person before July 25.

Related
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
