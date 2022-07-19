‘Order in the Court?’ series looks at Supreme Court and its recent rulings

Odessa College will host the first conversation in the series “Order in the Court” at noon July 29 in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

This educational conversation series is meant to provide unbiased information to the public about the Supreme Court and their recent rulings, a news release said. This month’s topics will be the history of the Court and the ramifications of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson.

This free event will be open to the public. To attend on campus, RSVP to tinyurl.com/e828emd3.

Or tune in online at https://www.facebook.com/odessacollege.

Space is limited. A box lunch will be provided for those who register to attend in person before July 25.