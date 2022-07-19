ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York apartment fire displaces three, causes nearly $50k in damage, officials say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYork County, PA — Three people were displaced following a fire at an apartment building...

WGAL

Crews battle fire in Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County

Firefighters responded this morning to a blaze in Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County. The fire is along the 200 block of Rexmont Road. It started shortly after 8 a.m. Rexmont Road and Wenger Street are shut down. Drivers should avoid the area. The initial call was for a fire involving multiple...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

22-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Identified As Person Found Dead Inside Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at Modesto hotel from earlier this week. Modesto police said officers responded to the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday after staff reported finding a woman dead in one of the rooms. Detectives responded to the process the scene and were seeking any possible witnesses. On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had identified the woman found dead as 22-year-old Harrisburg, Penn. resident Diasia Sease. Still, no information on how Sease died has been released, but the detectives have said they are still looking to identify a suspect.
MODESTO, CA
abc27.com

State Police searching for fleeing York motorcyclist

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Crews respond to house fire in Dauphin County

Dauphin County, PA — According to Dauphin County Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 1000 Block of Erdman Road in Lykens Township. The call came in around 9:00 PM according to officials. So far, there are no reports of injuries and everyone inside...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lower Paxton Police Department offers possible $2K reward for public’s help locating suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for a man charged with strangulation, false imprisonment, and simple assault. The police department is asking for the public’s help to locate Zytia Joseph Hollingsworth. Anyone with information should contact Detective Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341. According to the CRIMEWATCH report, there is a possible […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two Adams County firefighters hurt while battling blaze

Adams County, PA — Two Adams County firefighters were injured Tuesday morning when an area over a bay door collapsed outward and onto firefighters. According to the Vigilant Hose Company Chief, Clyde Tinner, crews were fighting a fire in a 30' x 40' garage/building. The Chief says two members...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Robbery/Assault At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the report of a robbery and assault at the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 reporting that a man entered the store wearing a mask, confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store. The suspect was described as an unknown race male approximately 20-years-old, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing. The male suspect was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Police investigating Brewers Outlet robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police are asking for the community’s help finding a robbery suspect. York Police say on July 15 a suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash at the Brewers Outlet on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street. The suspect fled the store and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York man convicted of first degree murder in connection with June 2021 shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyrell Jerome Dotson, 34, was convicted of first degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person on July 22, 2022. Dotson’s conviction is connected to the shooting death of 33-year-old Willmar Santos-Batista...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

California Police investigating 'suspicious death' of Harrisburg woman

MODESTO, Cali. — On July 20, Modesto Police Department in California was called to investigate the suspicious death of a woman at a Best Western Hotel. Police later identified the woman as 22-year-old Diasia Sease, of Harrisburg, PA. Around 11 a.m., on July 20, police were called after a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Ephrata police investigate Turkey Hill robbery, assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate a reported robbery and assault at Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road. According to the report, the police department received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk around 4:25 a.m. on July 21. The clerk said a male entered the store wearing a mask. […]
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., cash and a debit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Hummels Nature Trail. At...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Masked Man Attacked Clerk At Ephrata Turkey Hill: Police

A central Pennsylvania Turkey Hill clerk was assaulted by a masked man on Thursday, July 21, police say. Ephrata police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk that a masked man entered the store on Rothsville Road in Ephrata "confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store" around 4:25 a.m., according to a release by the department.
EPHRATA, PA

