York apartment fire displaces three, causes nearly $50k in damage, officials say

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at Modesto hotel from earlier this week. Modesto police said officers responded to the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday after staff reported finding a woman dead in one of the rooms. Detectives responded to the process the scene and were seeking any possible witnesses. On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had identified the woman found dead as 22-year-old Harrisburg, Penn. resident Diasia Sease. Still, no information on how Sease died has been released, but the detectives have said they are still looking to identify a suspect.

MODESTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO