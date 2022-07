A shed and trailer home were both destroyed following a fire in Bushong Friday afternoon. Several Lyon County fire crews were called to Second and Main in Bushong around 3:15 pm for what was initially reported as a vehicle fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department, both the shed and trailer were “on the ground” by the time crews arrived and less than an acre of grass had been scorched by the flames, however, no vehicle was involved.

