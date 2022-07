The TRON DAO Reserve (TDR) has officially answered some frequently asked questions from the community about USDD, the decentralized over-collateralized stablecoin on TRON. The USDD stablecoin is currently the most over-collateralized stablecoin across the entire cryptocurrency market. The core mission of USDD is to provide the blockchain world with a decentralized cryptocurrency of stable value. USDD represents true decentralization across the stablecoin market. Other stablecoins such as USDC or USDT are pegged to a central platform’s U.S. dollar (USD) reserves. By nature, the fundamentals of USDC and USDT are considered centralized stablecoins with strict supervision by regulators worldwide.

