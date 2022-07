Today, Shasta County announced an update to local drought relief grant funding that will extend important benefits to those making more than $62,000 per year. The county originally announced the grant funding on July 8. It comes from California’s State Water Resources Control Board, and helps Shasta County to distribute $2.4 million in drought relief locally. Under the original grant guidelines, eligibility was restricted to those that made less than 80 percent of the state’s median income, or $62,938.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO