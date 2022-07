Two Tamarac restaurants were temporarily shut down by state health inspectors this month for a host of violations, records show. Inside the first eatery, Rob’s Bageland, 8217 N. Pine Island Rd., inspectors found small, live flying insects in the kitchen, the food preparation area, and the food storage and bar areas, according to a state inspection report. Around 20 flies or more were spotted in the server area landing on cups and straws used to serve guests, the inspectors said.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO