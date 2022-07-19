ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, IL

1 adult, 2 minors facing burglary charges

By WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Monday following an investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries. The vehicle burglaries occurred during the overnight...

foxillinois.com

foxillinois.com

Teen sentenced for firing gun near Centennial High School

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A teen who fired shots outside Centennial High School in Champaign has learned his fate. Novodny Lemons was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the incident. The charges stem from a shots fired incident which took place on September 15. Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign County first responders train for mass attacks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Champaign Police Department prepared first responders in Champaign County for mass attacks as the troubling trend continues to hit American cities. First responders from Champaign County Sheriff's Office, University of Illinois Police Department and Savoy Fire Department were all in attendance. FOX ILLINOIS was not...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Local man arrested on four charges in Livingston County

On Tuesday morning, an Aurora man was arrested on four charges during an on-going investigation into child sex crimes. Bryan L. Dickson, age 43, was picked up in Fairbury by the Fairbury Police Department in conjunction with the Pontiac Police Department and the Livingston County Proactive Unit. In addition, the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Gunfire in Joliet on Thursday Afternoon Strikes Unoccupied Vehicle

A shooting in Joliet on Thursday afternoon is now under investigation. Police were called to the Riverwalk Homes, 358 N. Broadway Street, at 3:22 pm after learning of a confrontation that ended in shots being fired. A disturbance was taking place in the apartment complexes parking lot when an unidentified African American male began firing handgun in the direction of the apartment buildings, before running from the scene. An unoccupied car on N. Broadway was struck by gunfire. Officers were unable to locate any victims or other property that had been struck.
JOLIET, IL
City
Clifton, IL
Iroquois County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Iroquois County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Three teens charged after overnight burglary series

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Monday following a series of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight in Clifton and Chebanse. Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old David Hodges along with two male juveniles, 16 and 17 years of age. […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man killed in Iroquois County motorcycle crash

Update at 5:00 p.m. on 7/20/2022 Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum identified the victim as 22-year-old Ryan Durflinger. Cheatum said toxicology results are pending. IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Watseka was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck west of Watseka. The crash happened on U.S. Route 24 […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Court upholds man's life sentence for 'wicked and evil' murder of Hinsdale woman

HINSDALE, Ill. - An Illinois court has upheld the natural life sentence, plus 45 years, of Dominic Sanders, who was convicted in the "savagely violent" murder of Andrea Urban in 2017. Sanders had petitioned the appellate court seeking a reduced sentence or new sentencing hearing. He claimed the trial court...
advantagenews.com

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of their annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for thief

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief. Police say he stole cigarettes and liquor from a Circle K. Authorities say the man approached the counter with those items, and then he asked for more items to distract the employee. That’s when he left....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Respond to Shots Fired

On July 18, 2022, at 1:40 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway for shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male in the 300 block of North Bluff who had been shot. Upon discovery of the shooting victim, Officers immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and evidence technicians conducted an extensive canvas of the area to gather information about the shooting.
JOLIET, IL
1039waynefm.com

Alcohol possible cause of serious early morning crash on I-80

LAKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an early Monday morning crash in Lake County left at least two people with life-threatening injuries. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. when an SUV went airborne and hit a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 80/94. Right now, police say...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
WGN News

Woman critical, man hurt after Joliet motorcycle crash

JOLIET, Ill. — A woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Monday morning in Joliet. At around 8:10 a.m., police responded to Ingalls Avenue at Hosmer on the report of a crash. Police said a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 16-year-old Shorewood girl, collided with a motorcycle while...
JOLIET, IL
foxillinois.com

VIDEO: Woman spots possible meteor in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — There have been several reports from central Illinois viewers of a possible meteor that streaked across the sky Thursday night. Cynthia Lea Hedrick was one of those who looked up to the sky and saw the phenomenon. She caught it all on her home surveillance...
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Several Hospitalized After Crash in Joliet on Monday Morning

Several individuals have been hospitalized after a traffic crash in Joliet on Monday morning. At 8:10 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year-old female from Shorewood was exiting a driveway in the 1100 block of Ingalls Avenue. The Jetta attempted to turn onto Ingalls, at which time the driver collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle causing the driver, a 37 year-old from Crest Hill, to roll onto the hood of the Jetta. The female passenger was ejected from the bike as a result of the crash.
JOLIET, IL

