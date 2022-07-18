A Win for the City: Chicago is Ranked the 10th Fittest in America

John Howell is joined by Allen R. Sanderson, Senior Instructional Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. They discuss Chicago’s recent NASCAR deal and what Professor Sanderson thinks it will bring to the city. They also talk about the price tag (so far) and how it compares to other large events.
John Howell is joined by Mallory Vor Broker, WLS Chicago City Hall Reporter. They discuss the results of today’s city council meeting, including decisions on speed cameras, drag racing, and ethics reform.
Has the government prevented the Cook County Sheriff’s Department from doing their jobs? The Steve Cochran Show talks with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart about Illinois police shortage, departments around the state requiring more support, and addresses the rise in crime around Cook County.
