Sweet Home, OR

Commercial vehicle crashes down embankment near Sweet Home

By Lebanon Local News
lebanonlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor...

www.lebanonlocalnews.com

oregontoday.net

lebanonlocalnews.com

kptv.com

oregontoday.net

oregontoday.net

kezi.com

kptv.com

clayconews.com

KCBY

kezi.com

lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon-Express

oregontoday.net

philomathnews.com

KOIN 6 News

