Last year was a big challenge for wildland firefighters in Yakima and Washington State. Will this fire season be another big Challenge? The fire season is underway in Washington State as the hot temperatures begin to arrive in the Yakima Valley and the threat of fire increases at the end of the month and into next month. Officials with the State Department of Natural Resources say they expect a mild fire season given the wet cool spring in the state. That wet spring however grew a lot of weeds and other fire fuels in Central Washington the reason why firefighters are urging major caution.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO