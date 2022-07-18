ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than $100M In Jewelry Stolen In Armored Truck Heist

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $100 million in jewels have been stolen in a daring early-morning armored truck heist, authorities say. Although the FBI announced it on Sunday, the robbery took place on...

www.kgoradio.com

thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Organized Retail Theft Fencing Operation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested an individual connected to an organized retail theft fencing operation. The SFPD reported that in early 2022 the Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Taskforce launched a months-long investigation based on information provided by local retailers. The investigation involved...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Luxury watches targeted in at least 20 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO - Armed robbers are targeting people wearing Rolexes and other high-end watches in San Francisco. San Francisco police said there have been at least 20 of these armed robberies since June. "This is an organized group of suspects who are getting together. They are specifically targeting people, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Apple Insider

Stolen AirPods lead to high-speed chase and arrests

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A stolen pair ofAirPods and Find My fired up a high-speed chase which culminated in the arrest of two people connected to a string of auto burglaries across the Bay Area.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 homicide suspects also linked to Bay Area robberies, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County deputy sheriffs arrested two men for an alleged homicide in Antioch, authorities announced. The suspects were also sought in connection to several robberies around the Bay Area. Officers were investigating the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani, who was killed on March 23 near Taylor...
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pair Arrested in Antioch in Connection with Lafayette Homicide

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in the City of Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

11 Toyota Prius catalytic converter thefts reported over 48-hour span in Daly City

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating after nearly a dozen catalytic converter thefts involving Toyota Prius vehicles took place last week, all of which took place within a 48-hour span.According to a police department statement, at least 11 thefts were reported. The thefts took place between 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.All of the vehicles targeted were Prius hybrids, with model years ranging from 2010 to 2015.List of Catalytic Converter Thefts:Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius).Victoria Street & Simpson Drive between...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

FBI, experts warn sextortion now targeting teenage boys

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Months after a Michigan teen killed himself over a sextortion plot, federal agents and tech experts said the danger of this kind of crime is growing. "Well it’s actually been going up for the last several years. And we’ve seen an increase in a lot of crimes since COVID," said Larry Magid, a tech expert and CEO of ConnectSafely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Drive

Thieves Steal $10M in Jewels From ‘Unattended’ Brinks Truck at Flying J Truck Stop

The drivers walked away from the truck while parked at a rest stop and thieves broke the lock. In movies, whenever thieves want to rob an armored truck, there’s always some elaborate, 17-point plan that involves months of strategizing, perfect timing, and incredibly good luck. There are usually some fake mustaches, a couple of nerve-racking moments, and a comic relief character that almost blows the whole heist on a foolish mistake. In reality, thieves in Los Angeles just stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's tractor-trailer by simply waiting for the drivers to walk into a Flying J.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7-Eleven customer finds credit card skimmer in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A regular customer at an Oakland 7-Eleven convenience store discovered a credit card skimmer Sunday as he attempted to make a purchase. The store at 3500 Grand Ave. in the Grand Lake neighborhood is yet another target of scammers who aim to get personal information and steal credit or debit card numbers.
OAKLAND, CA

