More Than $100M In Jewelry Stolen In Armored Truck Heist

The drivers walked away from the truck while parked at a rest stop and thieves broke the lock. In movies, whenever thieves want to rob an armored truck, there’s always some elaborate, 17-point plan that involves months of strategizing, perfect timing, and incredibly good luck. There are usually some fake mustaches, a couple of nerve-racking moments, and a comic relief character that almost blows the whole heist on a foolish mistake. In reality, thieves in Los Angeles just stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from a Brink's tractor-trailer by simply waiting for the drivers to walk into a Flying J.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO