Two young girls, ages 7 weeks and 13 months, have disappeared from Bend with their father and mother and may be at risk, the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said Thursday, asking the public for help as they search for the children to assess their safety. The post Oregon DHS searching for 2 missing girls, 13 months and 7 weeks, who disappeared from Bend with parents appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO