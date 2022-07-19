ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast - Continued Hot And Dry With Gusty Afternoon And Evening Wind

Some good news ahead in your Friday forecast, but you'll still need to dress in light layers and make sure you have plenty of water before you head out the door. A strong ridge of high pressure to our east will keep northern California hot and dry, but low pressure tracking into northern California and Oregon will help to keep our high temperatures in check Friday afternoon. Most of northern California will end up a few degrees cooler than we've been over the last several afternoons, but our temperatures are starting out slightly warmer this morning. We have clear skies overhead this morning, and we'll have sunny skies all day. You'll definitely want to have your sunglasses, and getting sunscreen handy is a great idea if you're going to be out and about. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the east and light early today, but we'll have another afternoon where winds shift and pick up out of the south. Winds are not expected to be as strong this afternoon. South winds to 10mph are expected in most cities, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to around 25mph from late this afternoon through late this evening. The modest winds paired with the heat and relative humidity dipping to below 17% are concerns in our fire danger forecast, but our fire danger will likely stay in the moderate range today. That being said, our fuels are very dry and primed to ignite. It's important to stay cautious even on days where our fire danger rating drops. High temperatures are projected to end up 1 to 4 degrees cooler than Thursday due to the cooler system tracking inland from the Pacific today. Valley areas will range from the upper 90's to around 105 degrees, while foothill and mountain areas mostly climb into the mid 80's to mid 90's Friday afternoon.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ENVIRONMENT
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

