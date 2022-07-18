ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LOOK: Jameson Williams, Jaylen Waddle rated top-5 fastest players in Madden 23

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMNHj_0gkF0wmV00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Jaylen Waddle and Jameson Williams are two of the fastest players in the NFL, and the newly released Madden 23 ratings reflects that.

In terms of speed, Tyreek Hill leads the way with a full 99. To no Crimson Tide fan’s surprise, Williams is second with a 98 overall speed. Jaylen Waddle is not far behind in fourth with a 97 overall.

Alabama has been blessed with tremendous speed in recent years.

