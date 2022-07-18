Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Muñoz

In this border town, when thinking of education, it is typically associated with the energetic young students who spend their adolescence gaining knowledge from the “Home of the Bulldogs” on Encinas Avenue. Throughout the decades, students sat in those classrooms to learn about humanities, mathematics, science, career technical education, and more importantly, a way to succeed in life — a life on the border. An education fostered just a few blocks away from el cerco is a phenomenon, a struggle, and a lifestyle that very few students across the United States understand.
