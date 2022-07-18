ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Muñoz

By Marcos Icahuate, Mercedes Martinez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Military Matters spotlights U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Muño, who is a ground support equipment technician for Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. He's a technician...

Related
SPECIAL REPORT: Pieces of the puzzle

13 On Your Side’s Arlette Yousif brings us an inside look at different careers in the military. Nearly 4,500 service members are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS), all with various jobs, some you wouldn’t usually consider when you think of the military. For almost any...
YUMA, AZ
Six migrants found at checkpoint on Arizona-95

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents recently stopped a human smuggling attempt. At 7 p.m. on Monday, agents stopped a Honda Accord along Arizona-95 near Quartzite. Agents found six people in the vehicle did not have proper documentation to be in...
YUMA, AZ
Murder of beloved chaplain in Yuma remains unsolved 40 years later

YUMA, AZ — It was Nov. 10, 1982, when Yuma Police officers were called to the El Rancho Motel for reports of a possible death. When they arrived, they found a man in a bed in one of the motel rooms with his hands tied behind his back. He had died of asphyxiation, officials said.
YUMA, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reps 4 Vets turning to fitness and faith to save veteran lives

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Reps 4 Vets is a nonprofit in Imperial County that serves as a lifeline for veterans in distress. The nonprofit is building a permanent office at 4:13 fitness center. The office will be used for faith based discussions, counseling, and fitness programs to keep veterans...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
How Serving Transfronterizx Students Looks in Mexicali-Calexico Border

In this border town, when thinking of education, it is typically associated with the energetic young students who spend their adolescence gaining knowledge from the “Home of the Bulldogs” on Encinas Avenue. Throughout the decades, students sat in those classrooms to learn about humanities, mathematics, science, career technical education, and more importantly, a way to succeed in life — a life on the border. An education fostered just a few blocks away from el cerco is a phenomenon, a struggle, and a lifestyle that very few students across the United States understand.
CALEXICO, CA
Bridget’s Gift cancels 2022 annual fundraising event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bridget's Gift Breast Cancer Fund has announced the cancelation of their annual fundraising concert for 2022. "With the many challenges we are facing in our world right now, we have tried so hard to bring you the same amazing event with the goal of bringing awareness of breast cancer to our community and raising funds for those in need of assistance... We hope you all understand! We’re not going anywhere. This is just a pause for this year," read their statement posted on social media.
YUMA, AZ
SPECIAL REPORT: A mother’s story to save teens from drug abuse

“We just want the public to understand that we need to address this as a community, so not just the juvenile justice system, but its also gonna take the partnerships and collaboration with our medical folks, our law enforcement, with our treatment folks to come together.” The post SPECIAL REPORT: A mother’s story to save teens from drug abuse appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Serious injury collision in Yuma County

ROLL, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A driver was seriously injured in a vehicle collision located around Mohawk Valley Boulevard and County 8th Street in Roll, Arizona on Thursday, July 21. Around 8:54 p.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a single vehicle collision in Roll, Arizona. A...
Mexican man indicted for smuggling 163 pounds of meth into Arizona

PHOENIX — A Mexican man has been indicted after being accused of smuggling 163 pounds of meth across the border into Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. Jose Luis Vazquez-Gonzalez, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
Military
Politics
Lost hog: Stray pig loses its way, ends up in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. — The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating the owner of a stray pig found Sunday night. Officials said the pig was found in the roadway of Avenue 2E and County 18th Street around 9 p.m. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office...
YUMA, AZ
Boys and Girls to Move Headquarters to Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley will be moving its headquarters to the city of Holtville from Brawley once a community center is built. It was the Boys and Girls Club’s intention to move its home office after negotiations concluded with Holtville for a location for the Holtville Community Center, said Boys and Girls Club President Anita Martinez during a Monday, July 18 interview.
HOLTVILLE, CA
Man found dead in Calexico canal

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man was found dead Wednesday evening in the Central Main Canal behind Ashley Furniture located on Rockwood Avenue. According to the Calexico Police Department, two IID employees saw a man enter the canal near the hydro electric plant around 1:15 pm. IID Governmental Affairs...
CALEXICO, CA
Dove Hunters Top 9 Things to Do in Yuma Opening Weekend

Yuma is the Dove Hunting Capital of the United States. The 2022-2023 Dove Hunting Season kicks off on Thursday September 1st at 1/2 hour before sunrise and runs through Thursday September 15th at sunset. We’ve got plenty of ideas for how you can spend your time out of the fields. Here’s the Top 9 Things to Do While You Visit Yuma for Dove Hunting!
Mask Up? COVID Moves Past 1,500 Active Cases

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Take a look around, a few more masks seem to be appearing on the faces of those gathering in indoor spaces as active COVID cases move past 1,500 for the first time since the surges of late 2021 and fall and spring of 2020. While the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
12U Somerton Mets win “Cooperstown World Tournament”

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a busy month for the 12U Somerton Mets little league team. Last week they found themselves in Cooperstown, New York for the "Cooperstown World Tournament." "I got a call, I got a call while I was at work," Head coach Jesus...
SOMERTON, AZ
Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Arizona have issued a Silver Alert for a Yuma woman. 83-year-old Barbara Waters is described as white, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 148 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue night gown shirt and peach-colored pajama bottoms.
YUMA, AZ
IID to refigure use of its public lawns

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District board heard the costs of converting “non-functioning lawns into xeriscape” as decreed by the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) at its July 19 meeting. The recent drought-related emergency water conservation regulations prohibit potable water irrigating on commercial, industrial and institutional lawns, which includes IID’s lawns.
IMPERIAL, CA

