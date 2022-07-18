Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Muñoz

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bridget's Gift Breast Cancer Fund has announced the cancelation of their annual fundraising concert for 2022. "With the many challenges we are facing in our world right now, we have tried so hard to bring you the same amazing event with the goal of bringing awareness of breast cancer to our community and raising funds for those in need of assistance... We hope you all understand! We’re not going anywhere. This is just a pause for this year," read their statement posted on social media.

