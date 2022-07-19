Lil Uzi Vert shares new song “I Know,” produced by Sonny Digital

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last November, BandGang Lonnie Bands was feeling a bit hesitant about releasing some of the music he’d been recording. “There’s a lot of songs I got that I feel like I’m not ready to put them out,” he said in an interview with Passion of the Weiss. “Like some super super deep ass songs.” The Detroit rapper was replying to a question about how Tupac, his favorite rapper of all time, influenced him. Lonnie pointed to Pac’s tireless work ethic, but also said that he was inspired to talk “what’s really going on in [his] life” in his music because of Pac. It wasn’t a shocking revelation, given the personal, diaristic nature of his music, but it is a clarifying statement that provided new perspective on the insular turn his music has taken. “What you know about scared, nigga, to go to sleep / Cause you see so many RIPs in your dreams,” he rapped on last year’s “HeartBurn.” Over the last year, he’s opened up more, penning arresting songs about the friends he’s lost and the fatalistic, unforgiving nature of the streets.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO