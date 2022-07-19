ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert shares new song “I Know,” produced by Sonny Digital

By Jordan Darville
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a Lil Uzi Vert fan, part of the deal is that you may hear snippets of songs you love instantly, only to never hear the full version. Instead, the brief clips...

Related
The FADER

FKA twigs has a day at the beach in the steamy “killer” video

FKA twigs stans on TikTok had a minor meltdown last month when the pop auteur shared a clip of her making out with Arón Piper, the Spanish heartthrob who acts in Netflix's Elite. Since the clip was soundtracked by twigs' excellent new song "killer," it was logical to assume that the PDA was in service of a new music video. And that's just what's been delivered today, directed by Yoann Lemoine. We see footage of twigs and Piper enjoy their, uh extremely potent chemistry on the sandy shores intercut with twigs' reliably sensational dance moves. Check it out above.
TV & VIDEOS
The FADER

Slipknot announce new album THE END, SO FAR, share new single

In 2019 Slipknot released We Are Not Your Kind, the sixth album from the Iowa legends that saw them revitalized and in full control of the power that made them so influential in the metal genre and beyond. As soon as pandemic restrictions were lifted, they embarked on a seemingly ceaseless tour, but still found time to write and record a new album. THE END, SO FAR, Slipknot's seventh studio album, will be released on September 30.
IOWA STATE
The FADER

SZA joins Doechii on “Persuasive” remix

Tampa rapper Doechii's star is rising at an astronimic speed right now following the success of recent singles "Crazy" and "Bitch I'm Nice." Now she has recuited her TDE label mate SZA for a remix of latest release "Persuasive." Check out the updated version of the song below. "I created...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Kendrick Lamar give Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers its North American live debut

Kendrick Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers tour Tuesday night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with support from Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. It was his first North American performance since the release of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in May. He’d previously premiered six tracks from the new record — “Count Me Out,” “N95,” “Savior,” “Silent Hill,” “United in Grief,” and “Rich Spirit” — over the course of a one-week, four-stop festival run that started in Cannes and stopped in Paris and Milan before ending at Glastonbury 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The FADER

Lil Uzi Vert reunites with Maaly Raw on “Flex Up”

Lil Uzi Vert fans are eating this week. In the lead-up to the release of his Red & White EP, the rapper has shared full versions of songs that have long circulated in the snippet universe. "Space Cadet" and "I Know" have both been shared in the past seven days, with another track called "Flex Up" arriving on Wednesday. Notably, it's produced by Maaly Raw, who was responsible for Uzi classics like "Money Longer" and "Do What I Want" before the two artists had a falling out.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Taylor Swift join Haim on stage at London concert

Taylor Swift was the special guest as Haim brought their One More Haim tour to London on Thursday night. Swift joined the sisters for a mash-up of "Gasoline" and her own 2008 song "Love Story." Speaking to the audience during her cameo appearance, Swift said "I haven't been on the stage in a very long time. It's very nice." Check out fan footage below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features

We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Sun Ra Archestra return to the source material

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last October, the Sun Ra Arkestra dropped Swirling, their first new album since 1999’s A Song for the Sun, and only their second non-archival release since Sun Ra’s departure from the earthly realm in 1993. Today, with 98-year-old saxophonist Marshall Allen still at the helm, the Arkestra has announced another forthcoming record. Living Sky is due out October 7 — nearly a year to the date after Swirling‘s release — on Omni Sound.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Central Cee’s provocative “Doja” demands attention

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For the past week TikTok has been awash with videos utilising the eyebrow raising opener of Central Cee‘s “Doja.” It’s not surprsing, the song is custom built for this kind of grabby viral moment, from its smart-dumb lyrics to the way the beat samples Eve and Gwen Stefani’s 2001 hit, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” You don’t write a bar like “How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay” without knowing that people’s ears are going to prick up when they hear it, and Central Cee knows it.
MUSIC
The FADER

Billie Eilish shares surprise songs “TV” and “The 30th”

Billie Eilish has shared two new singles, “TV” and “The 30th.” Both went live on digital streaming platforms today at noon without warning, packaged as an extremely short EP titled Guitar Songs. True to the project’s title, both are acoustic, singer-songwriter cuts. “TV” was teased...
ENTERTAINMENT
The FADER

Song You Need: Seddy Hendrinx and T-Pain’s “Body 2 Body” is as luscious as satin sheets

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There are a few constants in life: death, taxes, the Charlotte Hornets being aggressively OK, and Seddy Hendrinx appearing in the comments of a rising rapper’s IG posts. “If it’s flame, it’s flame. If it’s trash, I’m not commenting,” the Jacksonville, Florida rapper said in an interview with Half Moon BK. Seddy’s voice, gritty and smooth, isn’t the best natural fit for the tender, melodic songs he does from time to time—the coldness of his Auto-Tune-drenched vocals leaves me wishing that he eased it up a bit to let some warmth in. That’s why it’s surprising to me that it works so well when he goes full K Camp on his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape Well Sed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The FADER

The Weeknd drops “How Do I Make You Love Me?” video and remix

The Weeknd has extended the Dawn FM universe yet again with two new pieces: an animated short — directed by Jocelyn Charles, in collaboration with Cliqua and the Weeknd himself — to accompany the album’s third track, “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” and a new version of that same song, remixed by Swedish DJs Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci. (Ingrosso recently performed a headlining set with the Weeknd at Coachella as a member of Swedish House Mafia.)
MUSIC
The FADER

Channel Tres announces debut album Real Cultural Shit, tour dates

For the past few years Channel Tres has been blending West coast raps with beats indebted to the Detroit and Chicago club scenes. Today he has announced details of his long-awaited debut record, the excellently titled Real Cultural Shit and shared lead single "Just Can't Get Enough." Check out the new song below. Real Cultural Shit is released via Godmode later this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The FADER

Song You Need: BandGang Lonnie Bands lets it all out on “Creature Thoughts”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Last November, BandGang Lonnie Bands was feeling a bit hesitant about releasing some of the music he’d been recording. “There’s a lot of songs I got that I feel like I’m not ready to put them out,” he said in an interview with Passion of the Weiss. “Like some super super deep ass songs.” The Detroit rapper was replying to a question about how Tupac, his favorite rapper of all time, influenced him. Lonnie pointed to Pac’s tireless work ethic, but also said that he was inspired to talk “what’s really going on in [his] life” in his music because of Pac. It wasn’t a shocking revelation, given the personal, diaristic nature of his music, but it is a clarifying statement that provided new perspective on the insular turn his music has taken. “What you know about scared, nigga, to go to sleep / Cause you see so many RIPs in your dreams,” he rapped on last year’s “HeartBurn.” Over the last year, he’s opened up more, penning arresting songs about the friends he’s lost and the fatalistic, unforgiving nature of the streets.
MUSIC
The FADER

Minneapolis venue cancels Dave Chappelle show, issues apology for booking comedian

A Dave Chappelle show in Minneapolis had to be switched at the last minute after the venue he was due to play canceled their booking. Chappelle, who has included a large amount of transphobic material in his stand up in recent years, was due to perform at First Avenue on July 20 but had to take his act to the Varsity Theater. In a statement issued alongside the announcement of the cancelation, a spokesperson for First Avenue said organizers had "lost sight of the impact" booking Chappelle would have on their employees and customers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The FADER

Sir E.U navigates a bleak cityscape in new Huerco S. “Plonk IX” video

In February, Brian Leeds released his first Huerco S. LP in six years. Plonk is a suite of 10 untitled, slippery tracks that fascinate the auditory pathway but give little insight into their creator, who has always preferred to remain half-obscured in shadow. Today, nearly five months after that record’s...
MUSIC
The FADER

The Smile’s “Pana-vision” video features footage from Peaky Blinders

I'm not a huge fan of Peaky Blinders. The first season of the English gangster series started strong but fell off near the end, so I didn't bother continuing to watch. Fast forward six or so years, and now the show is all over my TikTok algorithm with its footage being repurposed for unintentionally hilarious sigma grindset memes and videos that moan about when "men looked like men." That's why it's a little bit weird for me to see the footage from the show in "Pana-vision," the new music video from The Smile. The song appears in the finale of the show's sixth season, and the video is just a clip of the scene it shows up in. So, spoiler warning.
