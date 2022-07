Our editors hand out awards to all 30 MLB clubs at the unofficial halfway point of the 2022 season. Walker quietly cruising to 22 homers before the All-Star break is pretty impressive, even if he's striking out nearly 20% of the time. On the pitching side, both Kelly and Zac Gallen have been decent, with Kelly edging out his rotation mate with a better ERA and FIP in more innings. In fact, there's a case to be made that the 33-year-old righty has actually been the team's MVP. The brightest spot of the first half, though, has been 22-year-old rookie outfielder Thomas. He's yet to show his full potential at the plate, but racking up seven dingers and four steals over 62 games ain't bad.

