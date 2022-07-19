ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How one bride’s act of kindness help start a movement

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwendolyn Stulgis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

The Chicago Greeter program

Cultural Tourism Director of Choose Chicago, Jason Lesniewicz, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Chicago Greeter program and the Pop-Up series. For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com/chicago-greeter/. Follow @chicagogreeter and Choose Chicago on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on this special anniversary tour series. #ChicagoGreeter.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rare, decades-old ‘ghost signs’ revealed on Lakeview building facing demolition

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost Signs’ Revealed On Lakeview Building Facing Demolition: The siding on a wooden two-flat dating back to the 1890s was taken down recently, revealing well-preserved walls of advertisements for Shell Oil and Wonder Bread’s predecessor that might date back to the ’50s.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Turkish Delight

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed BarTucci. Located at 3426 N. Harlem in Chicago, the BYOB restaurant has an intimate vibe and a patio with a terrific Linguine Frutti de Mare and “A nice piece of fish”. He also talks about The Nuts Castle which is located at 3707 N. Harlem in Chicago and has Turkish Delight, chocolate spices, and other candy.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

You and your neighbors can get a group rate from Andreas & Sons Concrete Company

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the conversation to talk about Andreas & Sons lates project involving the community of Indian Head Park. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
wgnradio.com

Direct sunlight doesn’t stop Andreas & Sons from pouring their concrete

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the conversation to explain how they work around hot weather in order to make sure the pour goes off without a hitch. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Study finds tomatoes, but not farm workers, are safe from soil lead

Andrew Margenot, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a study he led that showed tomatoes grown in backyards in Chicago are likely safe to eat, even when grown in lead-contaminated soils. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How much is a Bruce Springsteen ticket really worth?

Jim “Elton Jim” Turano joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, and how that system doesn’t work for fans of live music. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Things every college-bound freshman should know to stay safe

Mary Browning, a crime prevention specialist with the Naperville Police Department, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss safety tips every college-bound freshman should know as they prepare to experience campus life for the first time. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

Chef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown goes to Brookfield and Riverside

Tune-in Thursday, July 28 when WGN Radio’s Your Hometown monthly series spotlights Brookfield and Riverside. The Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad led to a construction boom to what was once farmland a distance from the city. This rail line contributed to the development of the two towns featured in this month’s Your Hometown series: Brookfield and Riverside.
BROOKFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

Dykstra Home Services can replace your furnace and AC with no hiccups!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to give insight on how the professionals properly replace a furnace and air conditioner. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s speed limit on cameras won’t change

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Speed Limit For Camera Tickets Will Stay The Same After Council Votes Down Push To Roll Back Fines: Critics of the ordinance said they worried nixing fines would lead to people speeding, creating a hazard for pedestrians. Chicago has seen an uptick in drivers injuring and killing people.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

BMO Harris offers a credit enhancement programs!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/18/22: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to help a listener who called in to ask a question about building credit. Listen in while Joshua breaks down how one of BMO’s credit enhancement programs works. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Could good samaritan from the Indiana mall shooting be charged for firearm?

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss whether or not the good samaritan from the Indiana mall shooting could be charged for having a firearm and Wrigley Field’s lawsuit. She also talked about the rights to same-sex marriage and contraception as well as the parents who are suing TikTok.
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bally’s temporary casino renovations will begin soon

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Here’s What Bally’s Temporary Casino At Medinah Temple Could Look Like: Medinah Temple, a landmark, won’t see changes to its exterior if it hosts the temporary casino — but its three-story interior will be renovated, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 7.20.22: NASCAR in Chicago, speed cameras, and Jan. 6

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Laura Washington from the Chicago Tribune and ABC7. This week, the Rascals talk about the race for Illinois governor. Was it a mistake for Governor Pritzker to help his opponent Senator Darren Bailey win the GOP primary? Has Governor Priztker taken his eye off the prize? Is he mulling a run for president? The Rascals debate the merits of bringing NASCAR to Chicago. Was this a good idea by Mayor Lightfoot? Also joining the Rascals today is veteran journalist and podcaster Mark Caro, who discusses his Chicago Magazine piece about University of Chicago professor Robert Pape’s efforts to find the truth about what happened on January 6th. The Rascals also chat about Laura’s eye-opening piece on cryptocurrency and how it is a peril for the black community. And finally, the City Council voted to keep the speed camera threshold at 6 mph giving Mayor Lightfoot a victory. Are the Rascals surprised by the vote? Oh, and before we go, Austin gets to defend his recommendation of the Chicago set-James Caan classic, “Thief.”
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Boxville is growing businesses on the South Side of Chicago

Jon Hansen is joined by Boxville, Chicago’s first shipping container marketplace that uses modified shipping containers for commerce. Katrina Roddy is the director of Boxville and Ajai Frazier is the Operation and Program Coordinator. The trio talks about how Boxville helps businesses grow and how it improves the community. There is even a virtual market!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How Comcast is closing the digital divide in Chicago

Dalila Wilson-Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation & President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, joins John Williams to discuss Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity. Dalila explains what digital equity is, the importance being connected to the internet in a digital world, how we often take connectivity for granted, how big the digital divide actually is, some federal programs that are now available to help connect people to the Internet, and a new digital equity initiative with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL

