How one bride’s act of kindness help start a movement

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, longtime freelance journalist Mark Guarino of the Washington Post and Good Morning America, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Laura Washington from the Chicago Tribune and ABC7. This week, the Rascals talk about the race for Illinois governor. Was it a mistake for Governor Pritzker to help his opponent Senator Darren Bailey win the GOP primary? Has Governor Priztker taken his eye off the prize? Is he mulling a run for president? The Rascals debate the merits of bringing NASCAR to Chicago. Was this a good idea by Mayor Lightfoot? Also joining the Rascals today is veteran journalist and podcaster Mark Caro, who discusses his Chicago Magazine piece about University of Chicago professor Robert Pape’s efforts to find the truth about what happened on January 6th. The Rascals also chat about Laura’s eye-opening piece on cryptocurrency and how it is a peril for the black community. And finally, the City Council voted to keep the speed camera threshold at 6 mph giving Mayor Lightfoot a victory. Are the Rascals surprised by the vote? Oh, and before we go, Austin gets to defend his recommendation of the Chicago set-James Caan classic, “Thief.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO