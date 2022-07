An early morning crash involving three big rigs and a car on the westbound 210 Freeway near the Towne Ave. offramp backed up traffic Thursday, July 21 on Base Line Road in Claremont all the way to the San Bernardino County line, and for four miles on the 210. The California Highway Patrol said it occurred about 3:50 a.m. One person was injured and transported to the hospital, and one truck is said to have overturned. A Sig alert was called at 4:22 a.m., and only the carpool lane of the westbound 210 was open for some time before two more lanes opened about 8 a.m. CHP is investigating. Photo by David Nemer.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO