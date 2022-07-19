Man takes matters into own hands, wrangles alligator in park

A FAMILY of five, including three kids, have been shot dead in a "hostage situation" in France. A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in the village of Douvres in the foothills of the Alps after he allegedly killed five members of his family he had been holding hostage since Tuesday night.
Michael Fanone slammed Josh Hawley after a video of the lawmaker fleeing the Capitol mob was aired. Hawley, who had stirred up protesters, was seen running away as they stormed the Capitol building. "Josh Hawley's a bitch, and he ran like a bitch," Fanone told Politico.
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
Comments / 0