Georgia State

Man takes matters into own hands, wrangles alligator in park

abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — It’s not every day you see a man drag an alligator...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Georgia Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

