Susan Marie (Mattox) Gain was born to Allie Mattox and Dorothy (Dollar) Mattox at Vancouver Memorial Hospital. The Mattox family home was on 29th just down the street from Dollar’s Corner, which was named after her maternal grandfather Smith L. Dollar, an early settler. Susan lived on her beloved Mattox property the majority of her life. Many Dollar, Mattox and Barnes family reunions, graduations, Easters and weddings, including Susan and Jon’s, have been held in the grove behind the main house and at the family’s Allie Park.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO