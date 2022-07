Who needs a pricey Vancouver home when you could use that money to buy this lakeside house and little cabin that are for sale in B.C., and still have a ton of cash left over?. The staggeringly high housing prices in Vancouver have probably made most people consider making the move to a more rural — and affordable — lifestyle. This adorable log home, right on a stunning lake, might be just the thing to push you over the edge.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO