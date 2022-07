NITRO, W.Va. — Ridenour Lake in Nitro is hosting a catfish fishing tournament Friday evening. “Registration starts at 4:30 p.m. and fishing starts at 6:00 p.m. Registration will take place at the gazebo. The entry will be a $15 charge and 12 and under will be free. It’s a two-pole limit and we’ll do a weigh-in at 11 p.m. and count their five heaviest fish, “Nitro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Joe Stevens said.

NITRO, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO