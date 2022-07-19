ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Lady Sif and Beta Ray Bill Series: Why Not?

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is been a point of discussion for a while, but it’s one that a lot of MCU fans, well, a good number of them anyway, are still adamant about since Lady Sif has done something her Norse counterpart didn’t manage to do centuries before, and that’s to take an active...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Dracula Might Be The Villain In The MCU Blade Reboot

Do you all remember when Dracula was the villain of the Blade: Trinity movie? If you do, then you most likely hated it. You have every right to feel that way because it was just so awful. The portrayal of the notorious vampire lord was only part of the problem that was Blade: Trinity and it derailed the franchise. We sadly never got a Wesley Snipes Blade movie after that, but that’s okay. By now, his time as the awesome vampire hunter anti-hero is a thing in the past and despite the failure of Trinity, his first two movies were crazy good. Between all the CGI blood being spilled and the vampires blowing to bits, the first two Blade movies made for some great action movies. They owe that to the dedication and legitimate martial arts prowess of Wesley Snipes. Can the same be done with Mahershala Ali?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What to Expect from Marvel’s Phase Four

The juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe rumbles ever onward, with dozens of movies scheduled to join the plethora of others that the MCU is already comprised of. All of this now with the addition of dozens of TV series that can be found exclusively on the Disney+ subscription service. But when the underlying saga of the Infinity Stones that was woven throughout the previous phases of the media darling came to an end, the question on everyone’s mind was: What now? Well, several movies and several series into the new era of live action Marvel entertainment sees fans still asking the same question.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Top Gun: Maverick”

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1986 film Top Gun and it hit theaters last May 27, 2022. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the film follows Maverick as he returns to the Top Gun program after decades away from it. He is joined by a new batch of recruits, including Miles Teller as Bradley Bradshaw and Jennifer Connelly as Charlotte Blackwood. The film also features Jon Hamm as Commodore James D. Horowitz, Glen Powell as Jake Bowser, Lewis Pullman as Casey Seeing, Ed Harris as Bullseye, and Val Kilmer as Iceman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Keith David
Person
Jaimie Alexander
TVOvermind

What Might Happen if Elliott Page Replaces Ezra Miller as The Flash?

The initial response to the idea of replacing Ezra Miller with Elliot Page wasn’t too hard to guess, but it hasn’t been openly opposed by a wide number of people at this time. There are a couple of likely reasons for this, and only one of them is entirely positive. One is that people genuinely think that Elliot can create enough buzz for this role that it would be advantageous to have him in the next Flash movie that comes along if one ever does since it depends heavily on the success of the first one that has yet to release. Another opinion is that no one wants to say anything negative about this casting since that might be seen as transphobic and, well, that’s just the trendy thing to do these days since just about any action or set of words that doesn’t agree with such an idea would be labeled as transphobic. In other words, some would accept Elliot as a means of staying on the good side of the LGBTQIA+ community and avoiding a heated debate that might lead to them being canceled or otherwise singled out.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“XXX” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2002, a new kind of action movie hit theaters and blew audiences away. XXX was the story of Xander Cage, an extreme sports enthusiast who is recruited by the government to infiltrate a Russian crime ring. The movie was full of thrilling action sequences and stunts that had never been seen before. The movie received lukewarm reception during its release in 2002. Time Out wrote about the movie: “Like the old action franchise, it has gadgets and explosions and one-liners and sex with women who don’t talk. But don’t bust a gut because you’ll miss the jaw-dropping action set pieces, where Diesel’s head is superimposed on to things that look a bit like snow and sky in a series of death-defying, um, stunts.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Final Destination 6 Promises to Change Things Around

There are still people that are willing to follow the Final Destination story after five movies, and even after learning that part 6 won’t be a reboot, will still be excited to see another movie come along. But the claim that this addition to the movie series will change things and revive the idea is bound to create a few different responses in a lot of people. When speaking of violent deaths and disturbing images, Final Destination has been the type of movie series that has gone out of its way to create some of the goriest and most cringe-inducing visuals that can be imagined. Some folks have gone on to state that a few of the images do appear kind of overdone, while others haven’t been able to do more than glance at some of the images since, to be fair, they’re kind of disturbing in a lot of ways. But that’s kind of the point in a big way, as these movies have managed to show that death isn’t just gruesome and disturbing, it can also be purposeful and mean-spirited enough to rob people of their dignity and their life at the same time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy