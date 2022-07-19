'Princess Attitude': Dad Defended For Firing Teen Daughter
One restaurant owner made the difficult decision to fire his daughter after a series of workplace...www.newsweek.com
One restaurant owner made the difficult decision to fire his daughter after a series of workplace...www.newsweek.com
she learned the hard way. Now she knows she has to pull her weight in ANY job. I bet she begs to comeback but I'd make her work for someone else first so she can see expectations in real life.
Hey, I fired my daughter for spending too much time on Facebook and not doing her job!!! It's called parenting, especially when your paying your kid to do a job and they don't do it.
She would've been fired at any other job for her irresponsible behavior, so why not when she was working for daddy? He did right.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21