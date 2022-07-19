ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Princess Attitude': Dad Defended For Firing Teen Daughter

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One restaurant owner made the difficult decision to fire his daughter after a series of workplace...

Danielle Lillie
4d ago

she learned the hard way. Now she knows she has to pull her weight in ANY job. I bet she begs to comeback but I'd make her work for someone else first so she can see expectations in real life.

Idonnafingcare
3d ago

Hey, I fired my daughter for spending too much time on Facebook and not doing her job!!! It's called parenting, especially when your paying your kid to do a job and they don't do it.

Sandra Dockeney
3d ago

She would've been fired at any other job for her irresponsible behavior, so why not when she was working for daddy? He did right.

Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

‘Evil does eventually die’: Florida man pens brutal obituary for his ‘abusive alcoholic’ father

A Florida man has penned a brutal obituary for his “narcissistic” and “abusive alcoholic” father, saying that his passing proved that “evil does eventually die”.While most obituaries are emotional odes to loved ones, Larry Pfaff Jr’s obituary is detailed in its sarcasm and anger directed towards his father.It is punctuated by how the man was “incapable of love” and that his death would only give closure and healing to his siblings.The 48-year-old’s obituary for Lawrence Pfaff Sr seeks to dissassociate and “cleanse” himself from the alleged damage done to him and his siblings by the latter, including “leaving them...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

First-time babysitter 'lost her mind' after parent paid her $350. She had only expected $20.

It's no secret that most hourly wage workers don't get fair pay, and the ones starting out often get a raw deal. One teenage babysitter got the shock of her life when a set of parents paid her $350 for babysitting their kids and dogs when they went for a night out. She was expecting $20 but was in for a pleasant surprise. The person who paid the babysitter thought it was a fair deal and shared the story on Reddit where it went viral and also sparked a debate. Many praised the person for paying a fair wage, while some argued that they were setting a very high standard that other parents couldn't follow through, and yet others blamed a system that made basic services unaffordable.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

