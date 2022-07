Big Island police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in South Kohala that left a 26-year-old Waimea man severely injured. The crash happened early Tuesday morning, July 19, on Kawaihae Road, 0.2 of a mile west of the 66-mile marker. Responding to a 4:03 a.m. call, police determined a white 2010 Toyota 4Runner SUV was heading east when it failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and ran off the roadway. The Toyota 4Runner then struck a rock embankment and rolled over several times, ejecting the 26-year-old male driver.

WAIMEA, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO