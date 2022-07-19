Photo credit Getty

Early voting is underway in Sedgwick County for the August 2 primary.

The primary is open to all registered voters due to the “Value Them Both” amendment question on the ballot.

In Wichita, Sedgwick County voters can cast their ballot at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sixteen more early polling places will open on Thursday, July 28. They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 28 and 29 and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 30.

All Sedgwick County voters, even undeclared voters, can use any of these early voting sites if they show a valid photo ID.

The early voting ends on August 1, at noon.