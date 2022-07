DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – The Dayton Dragons will be the hosts for Dolly Parton's 'Imagination Library'. Parton's 'Imagination Library' is a program that is of no cost to the families. When a child is enrolled in the program, they receive a book in the mail each month until their fifth birthday. This program is made possible with financial support from the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state. Montgomery County currently has an enrollment rate of over 46% of children of five years and younger.

DAYTON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO