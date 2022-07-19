ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Police: Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Hazleton

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a scene in Hazleton, Monday evening, after receiving a call that gunshots were being fired.

Police confirmed shots were fired in the city, near the area of North Locust Street between 9th and 10th Streets.

Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker said shots were fired Monday evening, but no one was injured. However, two vehicles and three homes were struck by the gunfire.

There is no one in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.

WBRE

