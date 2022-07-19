Elderly are more prone to falls amid excessive heat, Gundersen EMS official says

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — At least 11 heat-related deaths were recorded in the La Crosse area between 2000 and 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

The elderly are very much at risk of falls amid extreme heat because of dehydration and other issues, said Tom Carpenter, an EMS educator with Gundersen Health System.

“You know the heat can make them more prone to falling. They can get dehydrated and dizzy,” said Carpenter, who has more than 40 years of experience in emergency medical services.

Certain medicines for blood pressure or other issues could lead to complications amid excessive heat, Carpenter said.

“If you’re a little bit dehydrated, it’s just going to make you more prone to passing out,” he said.

Paula Silha, the chronic disease and injury prevention manager at the La Crosse County Health Department, said it’s important to check in with elderly people this time of year.

“Community members should check on elderly people that they know,” Silha said. “If they don’t have air-conditioning, invite them over for an hour or two just for a break,” she added.

Silha and Dr. Benita Lin of Mayo Clinic Health System say it’s important for people to stay hydrated before they get thirsty during hot weather.

“Trying to keep up with fluids is the most important thing,” said Lin.

According to the nonprofit Climate Central, more than 80 percent of the estimated 12,000 people who die of heat-related illnesses in the U.S. every year are older than 60.

