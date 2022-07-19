ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Elderly are more prone to falls amid excessive heat, Gundersen EMS official says

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IAbB_0gkEhQAI00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — At least 11 heat-related deaths were recorded in the La Crosse area between 2000 and 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

The elderly are very much at risk of falls amid extreme heat because of dehydration and other issues, said Tom Carpenter, an EMS educator with Gundersen Health System.

“You know the heat can make them more prone to falling. They can get dehydrated and dizzy,” said Carpenter, who has more than 40 years of experience in emergency medical services.

Certain medicines for blood pressure or other issues could lead to complications amid excessive heat, Carpenter said.

“If you’re a little bit dehydrated, it’s just going to make you more prone to passing out,” he said.

Paula Silha, the chronic disease and injury prevention manager at the  La Crosse County Health Department, said it’s important to check in with elderly people this time of year.

“Community members should check on elderly people that they know,” Silha said. “If they don’t have air-conditioning, invite them over for an hour or two just for a break,” she added.

Silha and Dr. Benita Lin of Mayo Clinic Health System say it’s important for people to stay hydrated before they get thirsty during hot weather.

“Trying to keep up with fluids is the most important thing,” said Lin.

According to the nonprofit Climate Central, more than 80 percent of the estimated 12,000 people who die of heat-related illnesses in the U.S. every year are older than 60.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

As La Crosse County edges back to high COVID-19 level, what to know about the BA.5 Omicron variant

West Salem begins 288-panel solar project at middle school

NRA slams Trump’s Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

TSA PreCheck enrollment event coming to La Crosse Regional Airport

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
West Salem, WI
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Mayo Clinic Health System#U S#Weather#Ems#Gundersen Health System#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
NWS
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County: Savings from energy efficiency and conservation total $3.4M over 13 years

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Between 2008 and 2021, La Crosse County saved $3.4 million thanks to energy efficiency and conservation, according to a new report. The report, prepared by Sustainability Analytics, shows a $1.4 million savings by reducing the amount of paper used, $1.2 million in electricity savings, $600,000 in natural gas and $200,000 in vehicle fuel over a 13 year period.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse seeks input for accessibility needs

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse wants residents’ input on accessibility needs. Officials are directing residents to a public outreach survey that serves as the next step in the city’s ADA Transition Plan. The city says they are evaluating all city-owned buildings, parks, programs, and services to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, develop an ADA Transition Plan, and become a barrier-free, fully accessible community.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy