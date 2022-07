After much anticipation, The Opus Westchester is expected to open a brand-new luxurious spa next month in White Plains. Countywide beauty buffs who enjoyed indulging in high-end facials and massages may miss the decadent services at spa of the former Ritz Carlton in the heart of White Plains. While there have been openings of new spas throughout the bustling city, the concept of a full-service, onsite spa at the new, luxurious hotel, The Opus Westchester, was still deeply desired.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO