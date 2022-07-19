ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Democratic 2024 convention site team visits Chicago next week; Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee 2024 presidential convention site selection team visits Chicago next week, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned, with the Republicans poised to pick Milwaukee to host their convention next summer. Chicago is one of four cities competing for the convention. The DNC site team...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 7

karl
3d ago

Who wants the Democrat’s? They haven’t paid the last 6 cities the had conventions in. They never pay their bills.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate to air Sunday on WZAW-TV

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FOX WZAW will broadcast the Gubernatorial Republican primary debate on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debate at Marquette’s Varsity Theater. The debate will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims. Three candidates have been confirmed...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS 58

Voting rights groups rally for fair and open elections

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "There is an intentional effort to limit access to the ballot. specifically in Wisconsin. This effort has resulted in chaos and fear., fueling division in our electoral process," said State Director of All Voting Is Local Shauntay Nelson. Several voting rights groups gathered in Milwaukee today,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Nashville, IL
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Atlanta, IL
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Rockford, IL
City
Milwaukee, WI
wuwm.com

Menominee Nation joins attempt to open casino in Kenosha, Evers reacts

The Menominee Nation has announced that it's the Native American tribe in Wisconsin helping the Seminole Tribe of Florida try to open an off-reservation casino in Kenosha. The Menominee made the announcement Wednesday, just hours after the Village Board in Bristol OK'd giving a company linked to the Seminole up to two years to buy 60 acres for the project just west of I-94.
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee’s Newest Black Talk Radio Is Asking the Tough Questions

Tory Lowe, host of the afternoon talk radio show on The Truth, started receiving calls from Milwaukee County Jail inmates in January. Reports of dirty linens, poor food quality and unreasonable pandemic quarantines poured in for days from inmates and their families. They got the attention of Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who told The Truth’s predominantly Black listeners that, despite supply chain challenges, he was committed to solving the matter with compassion and ensuring inmate safety. Within 48 hours of the sheriff’s interview, inmates and their family members called to thank the radio station for helping to improve the conditions at the jail.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bill Clinton
fox32chicago.com

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Convention#Chicago Mayor#Conventions#Election Local#Democratic#The Chicago Sun Times#Dnc#The United Center#The Wintrust Arena#White House
suburbanchicagoland.com

Buckner calls out Chicago Mayor’s “Game of Chicken” with HUD that threatens to create a public housing crisis

Buckner calls out Chicago Mayor’s “Game of Chicken” with HUD that threatens to create a public housing crisis. Kam Buckner, a candidate for Chicago Mayor in the Spring 2023 elections criticized beleaguered Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for violating the rights of Blacks and Latinos when she granted General Iron permission to move to the Southeast side.
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox40jackson.com

Defunding police, vilifying them ‘at every turn’ contributing to officer suicides, experts say

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Suicides in the law enforcement community have continued to be problematic for police departments across the country in recent years, including more than a dozen Chicago police officers since 2018, and two retired police officers told Fox News Digital that the defund the police movement, staffing shortages, and media demonization are now a contributing factor.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: One of Chicago’s largest law firms opens office in Miami

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of Chicago’s largest law firms is opening an office in Miami. It’ll be the first in the Southeast for Sidley Austin. The firm will have a total of 21 offices. According to Crain’s, several other big Chicago law firms have also recently announced offices in Miami, including Kirkland & Ellis and Winston and Strawn.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy