New Statesboro project combines nature and education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five neighborhoods are involved in the latest iteration of the neighborhood improvement initiative, including West Savannah. “What we’ve been doing, which has been really exciting, is basically picking up litter and trash. But also helping seniors, those that are 55 and older, with things like their lawn, or light jobs like painting or removing vines off of their house,” said Pastor Marsha Buford with the West Savannah Neighborhood Organization.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO