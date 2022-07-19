ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

New Statesboro project combines nature and education

By WTOC Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new project in Statesboro is combining nature and...

National Picnic Month in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - July is national picnic month and there are so many great spots in Savannah and the Coastal Empire to set up. But if you don’t want to worry about the hassle, there are companies like 912 Luxury Picnic. Owners, Timia and Lamar Nelson showed us how to set up a perfect picnic.
Clear bookbags part of new rules at Evans County schools

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County students are gearing up for the first day of school on Aug. 2. But with security top of mind, students can expect some changes that school leaders say will keep them safe. As Evans County schools prepare to welcome students back, it’s what...
11th Annual Savannah AMBUCS Bowlapalooza kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 11th Annual Bowlapalooza kicking off tonight in Savannah. The event signals the start of fundraising season for the organization. Each year, Savannah Ambucs pulls together a roster of “celebrity bowlers” to raise money for those facing mobility and independence challenges in our community.
Savannah teens involved in neighborhood improvement initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five neighborhoods are involved in the latest iteration of the neighborhood improvement initiative, including West Savannah. “What we’ve been doing, which has been really exciting, is basically picking up litter and trash. But also helping seniors, those that are 55 and older, with things like their lawn, or light jobs like painting or removing vines off of their house,” said Pastor Marsha Buford with the West Savannah Neighborhood Organization.
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith suspended with pay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Manager Lee Smith has been suspended, with pay, according to 6th District County Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely. Whitely said he received notice from County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis on Tuesday that Ellis made the decision to suspend Smith. No reason was given,...
Ga. unemployment rate at all-time low

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The unemployment numbers in Georgia dropped further and just hit a record low for the state. Numbers from the Georgia Labor Commissioner show that during the month of June, the state hit an all time low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent. Even though that unemployment rate...
One year since Enmarket Arena received its name

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably been to a show or heard of some big names coming to Savannah because of the Enmarket Arena. “Savannah’s most expensive, largest municipal project ever,” said Mayor Van Johnson. It’s officially one year since the arena got its name. “So...
New private school opens in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This school year, there’s a new private school option for parents in Liberty County. Grace Point Christian Academy is Liberty County’s newest private school for Pre-K through 6th Grade. School officials tell me they have room for about 50 students this fall. Grace...
Georgetown residents opposed to potential housing development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposed development for hundreds of homes in Georgetown is getting push back from residents. Georgetown residents are saying “no” to rezoning plans for close to 400 homes. “We just don’t want that many houses across the street,” said Susana Lane, who lives in...
Richmond Hill band preparing for new school year

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - We are getting you ready for Back to School and even though students don’t go back to class for another couple of weeks, some students are already on campus. Richmond Hill High School students are busy at Band Camp!
Head Start program looking for students & staff for new school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Head Start in Savannah and Effingham County are looking to fill their classrooms with both teachers and students before the new school year kicks off. “We’re a well-kept secret and we want the door to be open. The secret is over, we are here to serve the community,” said Head Start & Early Head Start Assistant Director Barbara Deloach.
Feed The Boro to host July Food Drop this Saturday

Our July Food Drop, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 23rd. It will begin at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed The Boro (FTB) volunteers will...
WTOC to go off-air during scheduled maintenance this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This is an important WTOC Programming Message. Just after midnight on Saturday, WTOC will be off the air for scheduled maintenance. WTOC will return back on the air Sunday morning at approximately 5:00 am. This programming message includes WTOC and all of these WTOC channels including...
Tattnall County students begin new school year with two new campuses

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tattnall County’s superintendent says their campuses will more closely resemble 2019 than the past few years. “We’re going back to people being able to come in to the buildings. Parents, for conferences and such, moving through the buildings as normal,” said Dr. Gina Williams.
S.C. DOT making progress on Hwy. 17 expansion project

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina commuters – work is still underway on the Highway 17 expansion project. We’re now about one year away from being able to drive on parts of the new road. You can see huge mounds of dirt along the road. They keep...
