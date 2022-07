Aron Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow, says WWE didn't try to bring him in to be one of Elias' siblings. In recent months, Ezekiel has become a prominent player on WWE RAW. He introduced himself as Elias' brother on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, and Kevin Owens repeatedly tried to prove that the two brothers were the same person. The storyline reminded some fans of Stevens' run as Damien Mizdow, when he played The Miz's stunt double. As a result, rumors about Stevens potentially returning to WWE as part of Elias' family started gaining traction.

