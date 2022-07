KENNEWICK, Wash. — Crews in Kennewick responded to a field on fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 21 behind an address on the 2200 block of S Fruitland Street. Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department reported arriving to a fire spreading quickly toward homes and fences. At first, the focus was putting out parts of the fire that were posing the most threat to nearby structures.

