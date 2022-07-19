Kershaw, McClanahan draw starting nods

Related
Dodgers Video: Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Freddie Freeman & More All-Stars Walk Red Carpet At LA Live
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet set up at L.A. Live, where managers and players walked along a path lined by media and fans prior to making their way to Dodger Stadium for the 92nd Midsummer Classic. Each of the six Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars walked the red carpet,...
Framber Valdez reacts to Astros getting booed at Dodger Stadium during 2022 MLB All-Star Game
The Houston Astros sent five players and manager Dusty Baker to the 2022 MLB All-Star game. The stars went to Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to engage in the festivities. They received boos from the crowd ahead of the game. The Astros in attendance got booed during...
Dodgers still regretting Giancarlo Stanton mistake 15 years later
New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton stole the show in his homecoming at Dodger Stadium in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, clubbing a game-tying two-run homer that eventually earned him MVP honors. Stanton wowed the Dodger Stadium faithful with his feat of strength. But what if that was something Los Angeles fans could enjoy watching every night?
Column: Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw don’t hold back in memorable All-Star duel
When Clayton Kershaw scaled the mound Tuesday, the magnitude of the moment wasn’t lost on Shohei Ohtani. “He’s a pitcher I’ve watched since I was a student,” Ohtani said in Japanese. The 15 seasons in the major leagues. The first All-Star Game start. The game being...
Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s one regret about MLB All-Star Game AB v. Clayton Kershaw
Two of Los Angeles’ biggest stars took center stage at Dodger Stadium on the first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game. In a Babe Ruth-esque move, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani told Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw that he was swinging at the first pitch with a “full swing.” Ohtani did just that, singling into center field. After the game, the Angels star revealed his one regret about the at-bat against the Dodgers southpaw, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach
The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
Cost for family of 4 to go to MLB game in 2022
What does it cost for a family of four to attend a baseball game across the MLB landscape? The Hustle did the homework, and we’re happy to share what the prices are. Warning: get ready to dig deep into your wallet. This includes four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas, and parking. Hopefully, you will root, root, root the home team a victory.
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Kershaw, Ohtani never stop competing
LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
American League grabs 3-2 win over National League in 2022 MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball’s bragging rights stay with the American League. The AL defeated the National League 3-2 to win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, making it a dominant nine straight wins in the contest:. Offense was the name of the game in the early...
MLB awards odds: Favorites for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Major League Baseball’s top talents spent the last few days as teammates during All-Star celebrations in Los Angeles. Now, they will go back to competing on the field and in awards races. Several All-Stars emerged as frontrunners for end-of-season honors with stellar play in the first half of the...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Shares Heartfelt Moment With Blake Rice After 2022 MLB All-Star Game Start
Tuesday night was very much centered around Clayton Kershaw making his first career All-Star Game start and getting to do so at Dodger Stadium with the support of thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers. After completing one scoreless inning on 17 pitches, Kershaw addressed the media, with questions ranging from his...
