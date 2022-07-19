Kershaw, McClanahan draw starting nods

Two of Los Angeles’ biggest stars took center stage at Dodger Stadium on the first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game. In a Babe Ruth-esque move, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani told Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw that he was swinging at the first pitch with a “full swing.” Ohtani did just that, singling into center field. After the game, the Angels star revealed his one regret about the at-bat against the Dodgers southpaw, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO