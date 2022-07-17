LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 16 George Hamsley

Going into the 2022 football season, LSU Wire will be looking at each player listed on the Tigers’ roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Brian Kelly this season.

Much has already been written about the four scholarship quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Baton Rouge this fall, but we’re going to take a look at a true freshman preferred walk-on joining the team this summer who could potentially play a role on the scout team this season.

George Hamsley Preseason Player Profile

Vitals

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Ht: 6-5

Wt: 192

Depth Chart Overview

Hamsley was a largely unheralded prospect coming out of Memphis University School in Tennessee. A two-sport athlete who also excelled as a right-handed pitcher in baseball, he was unrated on the 247Sports Composite and ultimately chose to join Kelly’s team as a preferred walk-on.

It would take a truly unprecedented situation for Hamsley to see the field as a true freshman. LSU has three players in the quarterback room with Power Five experience in Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, and true freshman Walker Howard likely represents the program’s future.

Still, he could play a key role on the scout team and could serve as emergency depth in the event of a disastrous series of injuries.