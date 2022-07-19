ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, Rhode Island Farm Offering Eggnog for ‘Christmas in July’

By Tim Weisberg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing beats the heat of a sultry July day like a nice, cool glass of eggnog. Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield, Rhode Island is celebrating “Christmas in July” by whipping up some of its traditional holiday eggnog here in the summer months. This sounds like a...

wbsm.com

