ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Coach Aranda Praises Hiring of Former Assistant McGuire

By Cole Thompson
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2kRd_0gkEcXx400

After five years in Waco, former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire attempts to take over and fix Red Raiders football.

ARLINGTON -- Joey McGuire wasn't sure it was time for him to leave Waco. After all, Baylor was in the midst of a resounding turnaround in the second year of the Dave Aranda era after going 2-7 in 2020.

Head coaching opportunities aren't found around every corner. And with Texas Tech wanting to move forward following the firing of Matt Wells, McGuire knew that he'd regret the chance to lead his own program just to stay for a few more months .

"Whenever I told Coach (Aranda) that I had an opportunity to interview at Texas Tech, he had nothing but good things to encourage me with and from the get-go had my back,” McGuire said Thursday at Big 12 Media Days . “He said, you have to take this opportunity. It was tough that week leaving because I was so close with those players. I loved those guys. But this opportunity at Texas Tech, there was no way I could pass it up.”

McGuire became the FBS's first coach hired during the 2022 cycle after taking the meeting with Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt in early November. Aranda, who would go on to lead Baylor to a Big 12 title and its first 12-win season, said McGuire would fit in just fine as the next Red Raiders' coach.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Joey,” Aranda said Wednesday. “I think, as an assistant coach, he was very hardworking, he was a great teammate to all the rest of the coaches, he was a hard worker and is very well respected, especially in the state of Texas. He was someone that I would lean on for advice and for guidance at times.”

Hired by Baylor under Matt Rhule, McGuire has been known for his success at the high school level . Named head coach at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas, McGuire spent 14 seasons at the helm, leading the Longhorns to three state championships (2006, 2013, 2014) and countless playoff appearances.

Rhule poached him from Cedar Hill when hired in 2017 to become one of the program's top recruiters, along with the team's tight-end coach. In 2019, he was promoted to associate head coach and defensive ends coach. The following season, he remained as the associate head coach but moved to outside linebackers coach until his departure.

McGuire - who never served as a coordinator at the collegiate level - still is reminded of his roots. That's factored into his success on the recruiting trail with the Red Raiders for his first full-time class come 2023.

“The one thing I always say, and I believe this, it’s not just a little slogan, but I’m a high school coach that gets to coach college football,” McGuire said. “My DNA is a high school coach.”

The Red Raiders will face off against the Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 29. Aranda said he is a big fan of McGuire and his coaching, though hopes to walk out of Lubbock with a win in Baylor's pocket.

“With the exception of one game, man, I want [him] to get them all,” Aranda laughed.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Bears

Baylor Lands Commitment From In-State DE Trey Wilson

The Baylor Bears continued their hot recruiting momentum on Wednesday, landing a commitment from Lakeview Centennial (Garland, TX) defensive end Trey Wilson. Wilson made the announcement on his personal Instagram account. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman now joins a class that is 24 commitments strong and one of the top...
GARLAND, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor DT Jaxon Player Implies Bears Can Pay $25,000 Per Player Like Texas Tech

On Monday, Texas Tech announced a local collective known as the Matador Club told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal intends to sign 100 Texas Tech football players to one-year, $25,000 NIL contracts. This was met with criticism from TCU recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington, who warned recruits about “building their brand in a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Top 5 Restaurants in Belton, Texas for 2022: Do You Agree?

Every day, the battle cry at my home is "What's for dinner?" Can you relate?. I know that sometimes, it's so much easier to just hop in the car and go to a restaurant, but then you still have to make decisions. There are a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. Do we want tacos, barbeque, or Asian food? Didn't that new place get some bad reviews?
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cedar Hill, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
KWTX

Central Texas teen turns passion for baking into a thriving business

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A local teenager has turned her passion for baking into big business. Riley Walker, 15, of Lorena, is the owner of Riley’s Cookie Co., a business offering decorated sugar cookies which she started when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown in 2020. Riley is...
LORENA, TX
pvamu.edu

PVAMU community mourns loss of management major Zkira Kemp

The Office for the Dean of Students regrets to inform you of the death of Ms. Zkira Kemp, a Prairie View A&M University student. Ms. Kemp passed away on July 8, 2022. In her second year at PVAMU, Zkira was a Management major from Killeen, Texas. A 2020 graduate of Shoemaker High School, Zkira was a member of Austin Angels, working with special needs students.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Check Out This Private Luxury Escape in Killeen, Texas

While I haven’t spent a lot of time in Killeen, Texas, if I owned a piece of property like this one, I’m not sure if I would ever leave the house. This beautiful home is top notch and comes with some amazing views but it also comes with the highest list price for any home in Killeen coming in at $5,995,000.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.21.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Amazon in Waco Hosting Hiring Event for Hundreds of Positions

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you currently on a job hunt for full-time or part-time work?. Amazon is now hiring Fulfillment Warehouse Associates for the Waco facility. More than 700 Fulfillment Warehouse Associate positions will be available. You can be apart of the grand-opening team and join them...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Baylor Coach#Fbs
coveleaderpress.com

Services set for Copperas Cove victim of Saturday’s I-14 crash

Joshua Jay Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, will be remembered with a visitation on Friday, July 22, from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A funeral service will be held for him on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., at Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th St.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 accident causing delays in Temple traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a major accident in the area of South General Bruce Drive and southbound Interstate 35. Police say that drivers can expect lane closures and delays, and are urged to seek alternate routes. FOX 44 will have more information...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
KCEN

Identity released of man found dead in Belton Lake

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the body of a man Thursday who was found in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park. Police said Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car into the water. Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports...
TEMPLE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Hillsboro police find human remains Saturday during missing person search

HILLSBORO, Texas — Human remains were discovered in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, police said. At 6:00 a.m. Saturday, the Hillsboro Police Department was investigating the missing person case of Stoney Densman with multiple law enforcement agencies in a densely-wooded area of North Covington Street when a K9 discovered human remains nearly an hour later eastward of State Highway 171. Densman was last seen on June 18 in this area, police said.
HILLSBORO, TX
fox44news.com

18-wheeler catches fire in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bosque County authorities responded Wednesday night to a fire involving an 18-wheeler. The Office of Emergency Management posted on social media that the overturned 18-wheeler was on fire on Highway 6, between Meridian and Iredell. Highway 6 was closed in this area. The...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Boil water notice for part of Hwy 6 in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A boil water notice is in effect in Waco due to a contractor causing a break in a transmission water line – in addition to subsequent low pressure of the water line and time needed to repair the line. The Texas Commission on...
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
205
Followers
151
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy