BOSTON (AP) — Toronto’s Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn’t hustle after it. Tapia’s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto’s history — both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning. With two outs in the third, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO