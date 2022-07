BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all know there are some places for people to cool off that may be tempting but not really safe. With the temptation can come danger. You still see the signs for the operating hours at the Centennial Pool in the newly named Ralph Wilson Park. But it's sad to realize it is closed just like all the Buffalo outdoor city pools due to the lack of lifeguards the city could hire, so only the Cazenovia and Lovejoy indoor pools remain open.

