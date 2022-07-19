ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 19:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otsego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA...NORTH CENTRAL OTSEGO AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Schoharie, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fulton, northwestern Schoharie, southern Herkimer and western Montgomery Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clayville, or 8 miles south of New Hartford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Sharon Springs, Middleville, Ames, Jordanville, Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield and Elizabethtown. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

