Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now saying that Tesla could start building the Cybertruck next year and we could get an official Tesla Cybertruck release date soon. In an earnings call with investors on Wednesday, Musk said, “We are still expected to be in production with the Cybertruck by the middle of next year and we’re excited about that product. I think that it might actually be our best product ever.” He also said the company is working on “simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO