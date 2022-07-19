ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest From Summer League

By Christian Pedersen
 4 days ago
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast host Dan Dickau has a look around the world at all the Gonzaga Alumni who are playing in summer leagues.

From the NBA to Europe there are former Bulldogs showing off impressive form this summer.

Also Dan takes a deep dive on who he thinks is the most pleasant surprise of the summer.

