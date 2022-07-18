ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Metabolic Acidosis: Multidisciplinary Dialogue: Clinical Rounds and Case Reviews, Ep. 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis podcast series aims to highlight the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of patients with diseases commonly seen in internal medicine. Host, Anil Harrison, MD, discusses patient cases with residents and with prominent experts to help educate clinicians in treating patients using a multidisciplinary approach. Podcasts360 · Metabolic Acidosis: Multidisciplinary...

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chronic wounds

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 50 (2022) Cite this article. Chronic wounds are characterized by their inability to heal within an expected time frame and have emerged as an increasingly important clinical problem over the past several decades, owing to their increasing incidence and greater recognition of associated morbidity and socio-economic burden. Even up to a few years ago, the management of chronic wounds relied on standards of care that were outdated. However, the approach to these chronic conditions has improved, with better prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Such improvements are due to major advances in understanding of cellular and molecular aspects of basic science, in innovative and technological breakthroughs in treatment modalities from biomedical engineering, and in our ability to conduct well-controlled and reliable clinical research. The evidence-based approaches resulting from these advances have become the new standard of care. At the same time, these improvements are tempered by the recognition that persistent gaps exist in scientific knowledge of impaired healing and the ability of clinicians to reduce morbidity, loss of limb and mortality. Therefore, taking stock of what is known and what is needed to improve understanding of chronic wounds and their associated failure to heal is crucial to ensuring better treatments and outcomes.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
Medical News Today

Can nebulizing hydrogen peroxide treat COPD?

There is not enough scientific evidence to support the use of nebulizing hydrogen peroxide as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and it may have dangerous side effects. Some online sources declare that nebulizing hydrogen peroxide can kill viruses in the lungs. However, there is currently not enough...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome

Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Internal Medicine#Kidneys#Metabolic Acidosis#The Resource Center#Touro University#St Joseph
MedicineNet.com

Insulin and Insulin Resistance: The Ultimate Guide

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that is essential for regulating blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance occurs when your liver and muscles do not respond to insulin as they should. Learn about why insulin is so important to bodily processes and how you can prevent insulin resistance. Why...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows that the amino acid taurine could be used in anti-aging therapy

When our cells process the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat every day in order to survive, they generate potentially toxic by-products popularly known as "free radicals." Some of these molecules perform functions essential to the organism, but if there are too many of them the cells' internal structures can be damaged, preventing the cells from functioning properly and potentially leading to chronic disease. This process is called oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
Health
Health Digest

Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?

Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung

Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Connection Between Diabetes and Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, chronic condition that causes inflammation of the joints and entheses (where the tendons and ligaments attach to bone). PsA is an autoimmune disease that usually occurs in people who already have psoriasis but can sometimes affect people who don't. If you have PsA, you're...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Gene Therapy To Treat Epilepsy With Dr. Eric Wengert

In this Teach Me in 10 episode, we are joined by Dr. Eric Wengert, postdoctoral fellow at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Wengert will be discussing epilepsy, the neurological disorder caused by hyperexcitability and synchrony in the brain, which manifest as behavioral seizures. While there are antiseizure medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) Cream for the Treatment of Vitiligo

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) cream 1.5% for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Opzelura is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for repigmentation in patients with vitiligo, and the only topical formulation of a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in the United States. Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of skin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005819/en/ “With the approval of Opzelura in nonsegmental vitiligo, Incyte has once again delivered a treatment to patients with high unmet medical need who previously had no approved therapies,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We are proud of Incyte’s scientists and development teams that have made this milestone possible, and we’re pleased that eligible vitiligo patients now have a choice to address repigmentation.” In patients with non-segmental vitiligo, Opzelura is approved for continuous topical use twice daily to affected areas of up to 10% body surface area. Satisfactory patient response may require treatment with Opzelura for more than 24 weeks.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle, not surgery, is the key to combating stroke, study shows

Lifestyle changes and medication are more effective in combating the risk of stroke than invasive procedures, a Monash University study shows. A Monash researcher has analyzed more than four decades of data relating to common treatments for advanced carotid artery stenosis, one of the leading causes of stroke, and found surgery and stents have very limited impact, if any, in preventing stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treatment before patients develop rheumatism provides lasting relief

Initiating early treatment benefits patients who have not fully developed rheumatoid arthritis, but who are manifesting preliminary stages of the disease. This is what researchers from the Leiden University Medical Centre (LUMC) have reported in The Lancet. By temporarily prescribing methotrexate in the "pre-rheumatic phase," patients suffer from reduced long-term joint inflammations, pain and physical limitations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Succinate dehydrogenase B-deficient renal cell carcinoma with a germline variant in a Japanese patient: a case report

Succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a rare renal cancer. A 75-year-old Japanese female presented with gross hematuria. Computed tomography revealed two tumors in the left kidney, which were resected. Immunohistochemistry indicated negative staining for the B subunit of SDH (SDHB) in the resected specimen, leading to a final diagnosis of SDHB-deficient RCC. Genetic testing for SDHB showed a RCC germline variant in exon 6 (NM_003000.3:c.642"‰G"‰>"‰C) that was previously reported but associated with a novel phenotype (i.e., RCC). Twenty-six years prior, her daughter, who was 25 years old at the time, had undergone radical nephrectomy for a pathologic diagnosis of renal oncocytoma of the right kidney; SDHB immunostaining of her daughter's tumor was also negative retrospectively. We confirmed that her daughter carried the germline variant in SDHB exon 6, similar to the patient. The patient had no evidence of disease progression at 15 months after surgery.
CANCER

